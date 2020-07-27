Leeds United already have signings of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier in the bag with youngster Mateusz Bogusz also saying that he is set to sign a new deal in the coming day. In news coming from Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP), the Whites are set to formally announce the capture of Linfield starlet Charlie Allen.

Initial news of Leeds United landing the 16-year-old Northern Irish starlet came back in mid-May courtesy of the Belfast Live website. They boldly stated that “Leeds United have won the race” to sign the talented young midfielder-cum-striker who they term a “teenage sensation.” Allen is considered one of the top talents in Northern Ireland.

Such were Allen’s displays for Linfield, a Belfast-based side managed by former Whites star David Healy, that scouts from many Premier League sides were drawn to the young centre-forward. It was interest from these top-tier big shots that proved fruitless with the Whites proving to be favourites.

Allen made his debut at the tender age of 15 years 5 months and 5 days, capping his foray into adult football with an assist. He has gone on to make seven first-team appearances this season, six coming from the bench. He was also included in Linfield’s 25-man Champions League squad against Rosenborg. Linfield manager Healy said, prophetically, that he didn’t expect the youngster to see his 17th birthday at the club – this seems to have been proven to be true.

This is a move edging very close says the YEP’s Smyth with the 16-year-old youngster having been “given a goodbye party in his hometown of Carrickfergus on Saturday night and is expected in Yorkshire in the next few days.” Smyth goes on to add that Leeds United aim to “confirm his signing over the next week or so.”

Leeds United are said to have impressed the youngster’s family with the compilation of a detailed dossier of his abilities and achievements and they have beaten off the interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs who were all said to have taken a look at him.

