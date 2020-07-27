West Bromwich Albion have sent out a clear message concerning their transfer policy and insisted “we must make the XI stronger” as reported by Birmingham Live.

Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling has claimed that they will be working on bringing in players who can improve the starting XI rather than simply squad players.

“We’ve got to try and bring the average age down – that was one of the big things we had to do last summer, because for the last five, six, seven, eight years it’s been an ageing squad,” Dowling said.

“Don’t get me wrong, that squad had done great in the Premier League for a couple of seasons, but we had to bring that down.”

“The biggest thing for a club like ours, who have just been promoted, is to add players who are going to be in your starting XI – there’s no point adding to the squad. We need to make the XI stronger.”

The promoted teams last year all worked under different budgets and have endured different outcomes from their approaches. Norwich City spent very little and have now found themselves back in the Championship.

Aston Villa spent in the region of £140million but despite their heavy spending, they struggled and narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the season. Meanwhile, Sheffield United had a budget somewhere in the middle of those two sides and enjoyed a fantastic season finishing in ninth place.

Dowling has revealed that West Brom’s budget will be similar to that of the Blades. “I can say, unfortunately, that we won’t have the money that Villa have spent. We will spend more than what Norwich had to spend.”

“We’ll look to be in the Sheffield United bracket. That doesn’t necessarily mean we finish where Sheffield United have finished – they’ve had a wonderful season.”

