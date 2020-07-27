Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes is leaving the club this summer, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

The Brazilian stopper is hoping he can say a proper goodbye to the Hertfordshire side after six years at Vicarage Road.

Gomes, who is 39 years old, joined the Hornets in 2014 from Tottenham Hotspur and has since played 160 times.

He is not the only Watford ‘keeper poised to depart the club after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed yesterday.

Back-up stopper Daniel Bachmann is being targeted by Kilmarnock on a permanent deal after he impressed there on loan last season, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Bachmann. Not sure if it made the paper. Killie thing on. But still to be finalised. May hinge on another factor to… https://t.co/pLnRVGl3L2 (@reluctantnicko)

The 26-year-old, who is an ex-Austria Under-21 international, joined Watford in July 2017 but has not made a senior appearance.

He started his career in Austria with spells at Sturm Graz and Austria Wien before moving to England in 2011 to join Stoke City. He never played for the Potters’ first-team but had loan stints away from the Bet365 Stadium at Wrexham, Ross County and Bury.

Watford may need to look into bringing in another goalkeeper to compete with Ben Foster in the next campaign in the Championship with Gomes and Bachmann looking likely to move onto pastures new.

In other Hornets news, Liverpool are being linked with Ismaila Sarr, as covered by The72.

