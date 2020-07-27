West Ham United boss David Moyes has shed some light on the future of West Bromwich Albion loan star Grady Diangana as reported by the Romford Recorder.

Diangana has enjoyed a season-long loan at the Hawthorns and has played an influential role in helping the Baggies win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 2019/20 and it is believed that Slaven Bilic would be keen to bring him back to the Midlands either for another loan spell or on a permanent deal.

However, Moyes has since congratulated Diangana on the success and hinted that he will be in his plans for next season.

“I’m really pleased for him because to be successful and win in the Championship, as we all know the Championship is a real tough league, so to play the game and be a winner in football, I’m pleased for him.”

“It will give him the confidence of being in a winning side, scoring, and playing well so I’m looking forward to getting him back.”

“I think he had his best part of last season in the first half up until lockdown as he picked up a hamstring injury. We congratulate him on his success.”

There has also been rumoured interest from Celtic, Ajax, Everton and Newcastle United but with his affiliation with West Brom and them now having secured their top-flight status this could see them in the driving seat should he be available.

It is clear to see why Moyes is eager to have the winger back at his disposal with his performances having lit up the Championship this season.

Whether he would be a regular starter at the London Stadium remains to be seen but the qualities shown by Diangana highlight that he will be one to watch next season.

Would West Brom be a good move for Grady Diangana?