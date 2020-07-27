Leeds United are an outfit riding the crest of a promotion wave as they face their first return to Premier League action after a 16-year absence. They reached English football’s promised land on the back of some exhilarating play directed by Marcelo Bielsa. It was only his second season in charge of coaching at Elland Road, but it was a season that has had a massive impact.

Bielsa achieved promotion with the core of the side that he inherited from Paul Heckingbottom, a side that limped and dragged itself to 13th in the table in 2017/18. Bielsa had managed to squeeze a level of play out of these players that many thought wasn’t possible – he found even more this season just gone. However, additions on the playing front will be needed. One player the Whites are interested in is KAA Gent’s exciting Canadian Jonathan David.

Jonathan David as a central attacking midfield (CAM)/second striker (SS)

The above graphic shows that playing as a CAM or SS, David is prepared to drop back in looking for the ball. His contribution to the build-up play shows a varied mix of short (blue), medium (green) and long (yellow) passes. He also gets into the box where he also has numerous touches. When it comes to taking shots (grey), the 20-year-old prefers to attack the goal from a central position.

He scored 6 of his goals playing as a CAM/SS with a record of 0.16 goals per shot versus an xG per shot of 0.12. His xG% from receiving the ball is 37% and he has a 54% involvement in total xG. David also had a 68% involvement in moves that led to goals for KAA Gent.

Jonathan David as a striker (ST)/centre-forward (CF)

The above graphic shows that playing as a ST or CF, David is still prepared to drop back in search of the ball but his passes are less frequent and he plays a higher volume of passes out wide. There is also a higher number of short passes (blue) as he makes touches before moving towards goal. He has a higher volume of shots, again taking them centrally to the goal.

Again, playing this role, David managed 6 goals with them coming at the improved rate of 0.28 per shot (vs 0.16 as a CAM/SS) and from an xG per shot of 0.2 (vs 0.12). His xG from receiving the ball drops from 37% to 28%. However, his percentage of involvement in total xG rises dramatically from 54% to 72%. David is also involved in a higher percentage of moves leading to KAA Gent goals – 76% vs 68%

View from The72

Jonathan David is a utility player, one who scores goals seemingly from any position. 12 of his 18 Jupiler Pro League goals have come from the above roles but he has also scored as a right-sided midfielder (2 goals), a right-sided winger (1 goal) with his other 3 goals coming from the penalty spot.

In short, Jonathan David fits the bill as a Bielsa player very closely. He’s young and able to play in a number of positions and play there effectively. He scores goals and isn’t scared to drop back and come looking for the ball. He works for the team in helping to build moves ending in goals.

The price that Gent wants, a reported €30m/£27.3m fee, is a high one but you pay for quality. Jonathan David looks to have that quality. Whether Leeds United are willing to pay for it, that’s a different question altogether.

Graphics and data derived from SmarterScout.

Should Leeds United go in for youngster Jonathan David at KAA Gent?