Leon Clarke is leaving Sheffield United this summer, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The experienced Football League striker is set to become a free agent and will have to weigh up his options over the coming weeks.

Clarke, who is 35 years old, has played a key role in Sheffield United’s rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

The veteran forward joined the Blades in 2016 from Bury and has managed 32 goals in 92 games for the South Yorkshire outfit. He also spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic during the 2018/19 season.

Wilder has thanked Clarke for his efforts at Bramall Lane, as per the Sheffield Star: “I thanked Leon at the end (of the game yesterday), he’s been here four years. We took him from Bury for something like £100,000 and there were a few eyebrows raised when we did that. But he’s proved his worth. More than proved his worth in fact. And Leon has been responsible for helping us get into the position that we find ourselves in now.”

Clarke is a vastly experienced forward and has racked up over 500 appearances in his career. He has played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Wolves in the past.

He is a decent option for clubs needing attacking reinforcements this summer.

