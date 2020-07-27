Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth hotshot Callum Wilson, according to The Sun.

The striker is expected to leave the Cherries after their relegation to the Championship.

Spurs could hand him a Premier League lifeline this summer as they hunt for some attacking reinforcements to accompany Harry Kane.

Wilson, who is 28 years old, has been a massive player for Bournemouth over the past six years and is likely to end his association with Eddie Howe’s side over the coming weeks.

The England international played a key role in the Cherries gaining promotion in 2015 in his first season at the club by firing 23 goals. He has since impressed in the top flight and has bagged a combined 40 goals over the past five campaigns.

Wilson started his career at Coventry City and had loan spells away in non-league as a youngster at Kettering Town and Tamworth as a youngster. He then burst onto the scene for the Sky Blues and scored 23 goals in 55 games to earn a move to Bournemouth.

Spurs will be playing Europa League football next season and need some more depth in their striking options, especially if Kane gets injured, and Wilson is proven in the Premier League and fits the bill for the London side.

Bournemouth will also face a battle to hold onto the likes of Jefferson Lerma and David Brooks this summer as they prepare for life in the Championship.

There are also question marks over the future of Howe as manager.

Should Spurs sign Wilson?