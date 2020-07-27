Liverpool are being linked with a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, as per the Independent.

The Senegal international is expected to leave Vicarage Road following their relegation to the Championship.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this past season and could be handed a Premier League lifeline by the champions.

Liverpool are looking for reinforcements to their squad and Jurgen Klopp’s side may add more options and depth to their attacking options by bringing the pacey winger to Anfield for next season.

Watford paid a hefty fee in the region of £30 million to lure Sarr to the top flight from Rennes last summer and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

Watford will face a major battle to keep hold of Sarr this summer and would struggle to stand in his way if the European champions come calling for him.

The Hornets may also have to deal with interest in some other key assets like Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu, Abdoulaye Doucore and Roberto Pereyra.

They need a new manager to lead them into the Championship and try and mount an immediate promotion push.

Will Watford keep Sarr?