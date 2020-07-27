Replica football kits are huge business and an important revenue stream for all football clubs. An indication of just how big a pull they are can be seen when Juventus bought superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Within 24 hours the Turin-based club had sold 520,000 replica no.7 shirts – a cool £46.7m worth of merchandise shifted.

Obviously, that’s at the very top end of the market but Leeds United don’t do too shabbily. Out of the 92 professional clubs in English football, the Whites ended 11th in sales in a study done in 2019 using a three-year sales window. By January 2020, the West Yorkshire club had sold 110,000 shirts.

The Whites centenary home kit sold as many shirts in just 12 days as had been sold in 12 weeks with the previous kit. The grey/pink away shirt was blasted by some but still sold 4,000 units in just 24 hours to easily make it the highest-selling away kit in the club’s history.

All this will be ramped up some when United switch from Italian sportswear firm Kappa to a new kit from German giants Adidas. It is a kit that is expected soon and it will be bought in a flurry. Yet, a leak of the away shirt hasn’t garnered universal acceptance, it seems.

It appears, stylistically, as a throwback to the ’94 kit which means that some fans are happy with it. However, it hasn’t gained universal approval. Here are some of the comments from Leeds United fans following on from the above ‘reveal’.

It’s a yes from us fans.

Erm, it’s a no from us.

So, the Leeds United away kit. Is it an enthusiastic 'Yes' or a disappointed 'No' from you?

Enthusiastic yes.

It’s banging.

Disapponted no.

Bury it somewhere.