Sheffield United ‘could’ loan out goalkeeper Jake Eastwood to Bolton Wanderers, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

The young stopper has been heavily linked with a move to Ian Evatt’s side over the past week or so.

Bolton are looking for a couple of new ‘keepers with last season’s number one Remi Matthews leaving the club when his contract expired.

They also have a new goalkeeper coach in ex-Blackpool and Fleetwood Town man Matt Gilks.

Eastwood, who is 23 years old, could be loaned out by Sheffield United again for the next campaign to gain some more first-team experience. He is way down the pecking order with Chris Wilder’s side in the Premier League.

The Rotherham-born stopper has risen up through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane and has made three appearances for the Blades’ first-team so far in his career.

Eastwood has also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Chesterfield in the past.

He is a decent option for Bolton as he has League Two experience and will add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

The Trotters are gearing up for a promotion push next term and have been busy so far this summer as Evatt looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

They have signed Eoin Doyle and Antoni Sarcevic, both of who won promotion to League One last season, as well as George Taft and Brandon Comley on free transfers.



