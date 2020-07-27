Plymouth Argyle are moving closer to signing Ryan Hardie from Blackpool, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Plymouth. Had an issue to sort with Ryan Hardie deal. Now seems to be free for go. Blackpool will allow it. (@reluctantnicko)

Ryan Lowe’s side are set to boost their attacking options ahead of League One next season by bringing the striker to Home Park on a permanent basis.

Hardie, who is 23 years old, spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Pilgrims and scored seven goals in 13 games to help them gain promotion from League Two.

He only moved to Blackpool last summer from Rangers but struggled to make an impact at Bloomfield Road. He still has a year left on his contract with the Seasiders but it appears he is not part of Neil Critchley’s plans.

Plymouth are in need of some reinforcements to their squad to make sure they are competitive next term and Hardie proved last season that he and the Pilgrims are a good fit.

He adds more of a cutting edge to their side and it will be interesting to see how he got on during a full season under Lowe.

Hardie started his career at Rangers and rose up through the youth ranks at Ibrox before making 17 appearances for their first-team, chipping in with two goals as a youngster. He spent time on loan away from the Glasgow side gaining experience on loan at Raith Rovers, St Mirren and Livingston.

Would Hardie be a good signing for Plymouth?