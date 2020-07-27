As far as names go, barring Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani has been the biggest link to Leeds United this transfer window. However, the Whites are set for disappointment on the transfer front according to Spanish website Todo Fichajes.

It was a link that came out of a conversation Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has with Sky Sports Italia, per the website Football Italia. Radrizzani hinted that there would be interest in Cavani by Leeds due to him being a free agent.

This interest was given an initial boost with news that Benfica was not interested, according to A Bola, due to the cost involved with the Portuguese outfit denying that meetings had taken place with Cavani’s representatives.

However, Todo Fichajes report that this situation has changed and the Portuguese giants have “almost closed” a deal to bring Cavani to the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica. They say that Cavani “has accepted the proposal” made to him by Benfica and that only small details need attention in order to formally close the deal.

Other details have emerged that the superstar, Uruguayan striker will sign a two-year deal with the Liga NOS side. It is a deal that will, apparently, be announced on Wednesday and will be a move that will see the former PSG star add sparkle to an already dangerous attacking line.

This move will mean that Leeds United will almost certainly be looking elsewhere for a striker and have been linked with the dangerous Canadian Jonathan David in another big-money deal.

Were Leeds United EVER in the race for Edinson Cavani's signature?