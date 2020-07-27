Paul Heckingbottom is believed to be interested in becoming Sheffield United Under-21’s coach, as detailed in a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are in the hunt for someone to help the development of their young players and the ex-Barnsley and Leeds United boss is in the frame for the job.

Chris Wilder’s side finished 9th in the Premier League this past term after an impressive first season back.

Their manager has said, as per the Sheffield Star: “The boys have done brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. That should never be forgotten. But we’ve also got to really keep trying to get better at everything we do. And I’ll be doing my utmost to try and make sure that happens.”

Heckingbottom, who is 43 years old, is weighing up his next move and has been available since being sacked by Hibernian in November last year.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender did an impressive job in charge of Barnsley and guided the Tykes to promotion from League One and the EFL Trophy during his tenure at Oakwell.

He then switched to Leeds United in February 2018 and his first match was against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in which Wilder’s men won 2-1. Heckingbottom’s time at Elland Road was short lived and he was dismissed after just four months and replaced by Marcelo Bielsa.

Heckingbottom has since spent nine months in Edinburgh at Hibs but could now be getting a job a bit closer to home at Sheffield United.

Should Heckingbottom join Sheffield United U21's?