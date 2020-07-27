Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic are all keen on signing Lyon starlet Reo Griffiths on loan, as per a report from The Mirror.

Lyon starlet Reo Griffiths could be sent out on loan for the 2020/21 campaign to allow him to pick up more experience of senior football. The former Spurs youth star has impressed in the French side’s youth ranks and now, they could look to send him back to England on loan.

With Griffiths poised for a loan move, three English clubs have been said keen. Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic are all interested in a loan deal for Griffiths, as per The Mirror.

Griffiths is yet to make his senior debut but after impressing with Spurs and Lyon’s academies, a debut campaign in the Championship could await the striker.

Griffiths, 20, scored a stunning 41 goals and laid on 12 assists in 44 appearances for Spurs’ Under-18s, also playing seven times for their Under-23s prior to leaving for France in the summer of 2018. Griffiths joined Lyon, becoming one of a host of young British stars to continue their development in Europe.

With Lyon, Griffiths has scored two goals in four games for their Under-19s side in the UEFA Youth Cup, continuing to impress with their second-string side.

With a Championship loan move potentially around the corner, it would be interesting to see how Griffiths would fare in the second-tier, or in League One with newly-relegated Charlton Athletic.

