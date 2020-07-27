According to a report from Football Insider, Fleetwood Town are closing in on a deal to sign former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter.

Fleetwood Town have turned their attentions to preparing for next season after being defeated by Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-offs. They now know they’ll be playing in the third tier once again and now, Joey Barton and co are looking to strengthen ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Fleetwood will kick off their summer recruitment with the signing of former loan man Jordan Rossiter. Football Insider has claimed that Rossiter is set to join the club on a free transfer after his release from Rangers was confirmed earlier this summer.

Rossiter departed the Scottish giants earlier this summer but looks like he won’t be without a club for long, with loan club Fleetwood swooping in to bring him in on a permanent basis.

In his loan stint at Highbury Stadium, Rossiter played in 19 games across all competitions, laying on one assist in the process. He was a fixture in Barton’s side but a season-ending knee injury in December prevented him from notching up any more appearances.

A deal for Rossiter’s turn is said to have been agreed, so the former Liverpool starlet’s arrival seems like a matter of when rather than if regarding confirmation.

