The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that League Two side Salford City are interested in Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp.

Salford. Interest in a few keepers. Lee Camp may be an eye catching one. Others in frame too. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2020

Salford City are preparing for what they hope to be a big campaign next season. The Ammies have already swooped for three players, bringing in ex-Preston North End skipper Tom Clarke, experienced midfielder Jason Lowe and former loan man Ashley Hunter.

Now, it has been claimed the club are eyeing new arrivals in their goalkeeper department. As per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, one target they have identified is Birmingham City shot-stopper Lee Camp.

Nixon said Salford’s “eye-catching” interest in Camp is one of a few potential options, with no senior goalkeepers currently contracted to the Ammies.

Camp has spent almost his entire 18-year career playing in the Championship. He came through Derby County’s academy and since emerging into senior football, has notched up an impressive 523 Championship appearances for a host of clubs.

He started out with Derby and after loan spells with Burton Albion, QPR, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest, Camp made a move to the latter in July 2009. Three and a half years at the City Ground saw Camp play in 193 games for Forest, leaving in January 2013 to join Norwich City, where he only remained for half a season.

Since then, Camp has gone on to play for West Brom, Bournemouth, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Sunderland and most recently, Birmingham.

At 35, Camp has remained Birmingham’s first-choice ‘keeper for most of the season, playing in 40 games across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see if Salford City’s rumoured interest in Camp develops into anything serious this summer. A new challenge would be on offer to the experienced goalkeeper and Salford certainly have the funds to afford him.

Would a move to Salford City be a good one for Camp? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Birmingham City news, one of the club’s rumoured targets has been released by a fellow Championship club – discover more about that here.

Lee Camp to Salford City - yes or no?