According to a report from Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Reading are interested in signing Sporting CP’s young striker Pedro Mendes.

With the Championship season over and done with for Reading, Mark Bowen and co will now turn their attention to preparing for the 2020/21 campaign. The Royals will be looking to build on their 14th place finish and now, the club have been linked with a new striker.

As per a report from Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Reading are one of two sides interested in signing Sporting CP’s 20-year-old striker Pedro Mendes. The club are said to be alongside LaLiga 2 side UD Almeria in holding interest in Mendes.

The report says that Mendes could be set for a move away from Sporting this summer. The player “has a market” and chances in the first-team “have been rare”, opening the door for a move away.

Mendes has featured six times for Sporting’s senior side, all coming in this season’s Europa League campaign. Mendes netted once, scoring in a 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven.

Despite few senior chances, Mendes has impressed for the club’s Under-23s team. In 23 matches for the Portuguese giant’s second-string team, Mendes, scored 16 goals, also laying on two assists.

Mendes has also represented Portugal at two different youth levels. He scored once in five appearances for the nation’s Under-19s and has featured twice for their Under-21s.

Now, with Mendes rumoured to be on the radar, it will be interesting to see if Reading’s rumoured pursuit of the striker materializes into anything serious over the course of the summer.

