Marcelo Bielsa is one of the world’s foremost football coaches, respected and looked up to by his peers. It’s ludicrous that he’s the head coach of Leeds United and I mean that in an entirely good way. A measure of just how good the man is comes from the fact that he’s turned an underperforming Leeds side around from 13th to champions in just two seasons.

Bielsa is an exacting and imposing figure of a coach and that goes for players and himself as well. He lives and breathes football and he’s dedicated to the minutiae of the game. For example, when Leeds United arrived in Buenos Aires to speak to him about the Elland Road job, the story goes that he’d already watched and analysed seven Leeds United games from the previous season.

Everything that Bielsa does is measured and is done for a reason; nothing is coincidence or something that happens by chance. Planning is definitely at the forefront of all that Marcelo Bielsa does. So, there’s definitely a reason for this:

Marcelo Bielsa is here… pic.twitter.com/j2gcXa9FBj — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) July 26, 2020

“Here” is watching today’s Premier League clash between Everton and Bournemouth. It was a game which saw Bournemouth coast to an impressive win but one which was in vain. Aston Villa managing a point at West Ham saw them unable to climb out of the relegation places.

Bielsa’s very presence at the game has been enough to get Leeds United fans talking on Twitter. Here’s what some of these fans have been saying.

Bielsa spotted at Premier League game – Leeds fans comments

Harry Wilson I’m guessing — Brandonه҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈̿҈ (@BRANDNLUFC) July 26, 2020

Callum Wilson ? King ? Who knows,maybe one of the Everton lads — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) July 26, 2020

???? Wilson Fraser king?? Good players there — russell (@russell53868855) July 26, 2020

Callum Wilson, David Brooks, Lewis Cook maybe? — James (@JLufc19) July 26, 2020

Possibly. Cook, Wilson — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) July 26, 2020

Harry Wilson would be a good signing for us — G 🇬🇧 (@GKWlufc) July 26, 2020

May be looking at callum wilson or even king but would be nice for cook to come home — Ben Maidment (@benmaidmentLufc) July 26, 2020

Bournemouth go down get callum Wilson,ake and josh King, bielsa is at the Bournemouth game today aswel — 💛💙Shaun Burgess (LUFC)💛💙 (@ShaunBu80196866) July 26, 2020

