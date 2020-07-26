One of the first things that Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani promised to set right was youth football at the West Yorkshire club. He stuck to that promise and resurrected the Under-18s and Under-23s with him and Victor Orta setting about regenerating them as a force.

Youngsters from top-tier continental sides were brought over to help form the core of a combative youth set-up that would not only help to sustain development at the club but also act as a feeder for the first-team. Youngsters from sides in this country also were brought on board.

Others were already in the system and doing well. One youngster gaining the plaudits of many was midfielder Robie Gotts. He impressed in the Under-23s during their title-winning 2018/19 campaign and got his first-team debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round, playing the full 90 minutes in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Such is the youngster’s appeal that newly-installed Huddersfield Town boss, Carlos Corberan, is said to be wanting to take the highly thought of young midfielder to the John Smith’s Stadium. This move will give Gotts exposure to the regular rough-and-tumble of Championship football.

A move for Gotts, a player who Corberan will know extremely well from his time as Under-23s boss at Elland Road, would make very good sense for both parties. It would also be a move which comes on the back of this:

Winning the above trophy, and with that inside knowledge that he has, a move by Carlos Corberan for Robbie Gotts seems to be a very sensible move indeed.

Is Carlos Corberan right to want Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts on loan at Huddersfield Town?