Leeds United are interested in signing Manchester United’s Axel Tuanzebe according to a report on Page 63 of the 26th July edition of The Sun on Sunday.

Leeds have a big problem they need resolve in the transfer market this summer. One of their star players during their promotion season was Ben White who showed himself to be one of the most talented young defenders in the country. The only issue was that he was on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and the Seagulls seem keen to include White in their own first team plans next season. Even if they do sell him, they won’t do so to Leeds due to the belief they’ll be battling in a similar position in the league. That means Leeds need a new central defender going into next season.

And they are looking at signing another young talented defender who plays for one of their most fierce rivals. Tuanzebe is seen as one of the top young talents in the country and Manchester United academy. It actually wouldn’t be surprising to see White and Tuanzebe partner each other in the England defence at some point. After two loan spells with Aston Villa, Tuanzebe has started to make a few appearances for the Manchester United first team and has even captained them at one point.

This would be a very risky move, especially as Tuanzebe is currently injured and probably wouldn’t be able to play until September. But risks have paid off for Leeds in the past and they might be able to sell him on for a huge profit if it ends up working out.

Do you think Leeds United should sign Axel Tuanzebe?