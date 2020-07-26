West Bromwich Albion are planning to sign Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Even though the Latics were relegated this season due to a 12 points deduction, it is agreed by many that they have a lot of young talented players who could go on to become stars of the sport in future.

Robinson is definitely one of those players and he has been noticed by some of the biggest teams in Europe. Notably back in the January transfer window he was set to move to Italian giants AC Milan. Unfortunately, that dream moved ended up falling through when his medical revealed a heart rhythm irregularity with further checks unable to be completed before the end of the window. He has since undergone treatment for this.

Now with Wigan being relegated and needing to make some money so they can escape administration and be in a good financial position for next season, Robinson is set to be sold this summer. Plenty of teams could be interested in bringing a quick and pacy winger in this season and it appears that West Brom are going to be one of those sides.

The Baggies have been promoted to the Premier League after finishing 2nd in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to make sure they don’t become the yo-yo team they were in the 2000s. While Robinson is not a proven player in the Premier League, he is very talented and could make a huge impact going into next season.

Do you want West Brom to sign Antonee Robinson?