Leeds United will be spending next season in the Premier League, slogging their way through what will be their first Premier League campaign in 16 years. It will be a struggle and even the most ardent fan will admit the squad will need a degree of restructuring. Now Belgian sources Voetbal Krant and Voetbal Belgie detail a step-up the White could receive in their chase of Jonathan David of KAA Gent.

New York-born David has been at Belgian side Gent since moving on a free transfer to their reserve side in late-January 2018. He was promoted to Gent’s first-team set up that July. His first season in Belgium, the 2018/19 campaign, saw the then 19-year-old score 14 goals across all competitions, 12 of these coming in the Jupiler Pro League. For a first campaign in foreign football, that is a remarkable return.

However, this season the 20-year-old has lit up the Belgian Jupiler Pro League with an astonishing 13 goals and 8 assist combination. This included three braces and a hat-trick in a 4-1 beating of Sint-Truden – this coming in a 9-goal spell over the course of six games.

Leeds United will be looking to replace the mercurial talents of Pablo Hernandez at some point, a 35-year-old who will be used sparingly in next season’s Premier League campaign. This could, in some way, justify the move that the Whites are said to have made for exciting youngster David.

According to Gent chairman Ivan De Witte, per Voetbal Krant, Leeds United have a concrete interest in the youngster. This came as part of a longer comment about halted interest from French Ligue 1 side Lille. De Witte said:

“The contacts [with Lille] came to a halt this week, but other clubs are actually interested. With much better proposals even. Including Leeds.”

Voetbal Belgie added a little colour to this dropping of contact between Gent and Lille by mentioning the level of bid that the French side had turned down. Lille’s bid was said by Voetbal Belgie to be in the region of €20-25m/£18.2/£22.7m – a sizeable amount in its own right.

However, this amount was turned down by Gent who obviously see it as an insufficient amount for the American-Canadian youngster who also has 11 goals in 12 internationals for Canada since making his debut. Voetbal Belgie add that Gent are looking for a much higher figure, a figure that is an eye-watering starting fee of €30m/£27.3m.

The fact that Lille have been scared away with their opening gambit turned down could play into Leeds’ favour with the Whites said to be one of the teams holding “much better proposals.”

