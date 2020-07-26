Rotherham United are leading the race to sign Arijanet Muric on loan from Manchester City according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper has already been capped by Kosovo ten times and is seen as a top prospect at Manchester City. That is saying something when you consider the overall talent at that team. He spent some time on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda but was at Nottingham Forest last season. Unfortunately for Muric, it was a failure of a move. He struggled to get a spot in the first team and ended up leaving before the season restarted.

With first team football once again off the cards at Manchester City, he will be heading out on loan again, hoping this time he will be able to keep hold of the number one spot for the entire season. It has been hinted that several teams are interested in Muric but it is Rotherham who are the favourites to sign him.

During Rotherham’s promotion from Sky Bet League One, albeit one that was achieved during a shortened season after Coronavirus ended the year early, Daniel Iversen has been their number one. However he was only on loan from Leicester City and has now returned to his parent club following the end of the season. It is unknown why Rotherham aren’t trying to get Iversen back at the club but this report says that they are leading the race to sign Muric. It is a good move for Muric as the number one jersey is there and waiting for him to claim.

