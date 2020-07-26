Leeds United fans are ecstatic that, after 16 years of relative misery, the Whites are finally back in the big-time. It has been a week of celebrations. It has also been a week where the Whites have waved goodbye to successful Under-23 coach Carlos Corberan who has joined neighbours Huddersfield Town as their head coach.

Corberan had been essential in building up the Under-23s side at Elland Road. He was brought in by Thomas Christiansen and retained by Marcelo Bielsa when the legendary Argentinian took over the coaching responsibility at the West Yorkshire club.

Corberan’s Under-23s not only played a similar style to the first-team at Elland Road, but they also played it successfully too. This helped to not only create a ‘mirror side’ for Leeds’ first-team squad to train against but also drove them on to success of their own.

Corberan’s methods have obviously caught the eye of the powers-that-be at the John Smith’s Stadium and the players he has coached at Leeds United have also caught the eye. This has led Sun journalist, Alan Nixon, to post the following on his personal Twitter feed:

Leeds. Huddersfield. Gotts could go out on loan for games next season. And Gelhardt may even go there at some point if he signs from Wigan. Obvious close links. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 26, 2020

Gotts has been shining for Corberan’s Under-23s and has impressed in his first big test for the senior squad at Elland Road. He featured for the entire 90 minutes in Leeds United’s 1-0 FA Cup loss to Arsenal in January and impressed many with his poise and control in such a big game.

It was his senior debut and the youngster took it in his stride. He featured on the bench for the first team 21 times this last campaign, making his league debut in the 2-0 loss the first match after the Covid-19 lockdown on football was lifted.

What is also of interest is that The Sun’s Nixon doesn’t only think that Gotts could be heading to Huddersfield but that he could be joined by Joe Gelhardt who the Whites have been in talks with over a move from troubled Wigan.

Gelhardt is a striker of burgeoning talent that many sides are chasing. Leeds United are said to have spoken to the youngster last Tuesday, giving him the tour of Elland Road.

If the Whites are successful in landing Gelhardt, it would be interesting to see how Carlos Corberan, schooled in Bielsa’s football, would be able to extend the development of the talented pair.

Will Carlos Corberan take advantage of his Leeds United links for Huddersfield next season?