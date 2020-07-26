Blackpool and Swindon Town are battling it out to sign Anthony Grant, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackpool. Deffo in strong for Anthony Grant. Free agent. And played for Swindon last season. They want him back. (@reluctantnicko)

The experienced midfielder spent last season on loan at Swindon and helped them gain promotion from League Two. However, he only penned a short-term deal with the Robins and that has expired now.

Blackpool beat Richie Wellens’ side in the race to sign striker Jerry Yates from Rotherham United and are now looking to snatch Grant away from their fellow League One side.

The tough-tackling midfielder has racked up has racked up over 550 appearances so far in his career.

Grant has previously had spells at Chelsea, Southend United, Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Peterborough United and has bags of experience of playing in the third tier.

He joined Swindon on an initial loan deal last summer and they made it permanent in January. He played 30 games in all competitions for them last term and played a key part in their title win.

Wellens’ side are gearing up for their return to League One after a three year absence but have been dealt a couple of blows in the transfer market so far this summer.

They lost last season’s top scorer Eoin Doyle to Bolton Wanderers and then missed out on signing Yates to Blackpool. The Tangerines could now rub more salt in Swindon’s wounds by luring Grant to Bloomfield Road.



Where would you go?