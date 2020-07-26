Huddersfield Town could use their newly formed links with Leeds United to bring in Robbie Gotts on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Leeds. Huddersfield. Gotts could go out on loan for games next season. And Gelhardt may even go there at some point… https://t.co/BdGxiz3nmZ (@reluctantnicko)

The new Terriers boss Carlos Corberan left Leeds’ Under-23’s to take the Huddersfield job and is looking to use his contacts with Marcelo Bielsa’s side to sign some players.

The Whites are trying to sign promising forward Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic and may also loan him to their fellow Yorkshire side at some point.

Gotts, who is 20 years old, could leave Elland Road on loan this summer to gain some first-team experience. His chances of regular senior football at Leeds are limited now in the Premier League so a loan move back to the Championship would be ideal for him.

The youngster has impressed playing under Corberan for the Whites’ Under-23’s over the past two seasons and played a key part in them winning the PDL Northern League and the Proffesional Development League.

He was handed his first-team debut by Bielsa in December 2019 in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and has since made one more appearance for the second tier title winners.

Gotts is versatile and can play at full-back or in the centre of midfield. He would be a decent option for Huddersfield for next term if they can land him on loan.



Should HTAFC loan Gotts?