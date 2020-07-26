According to an article by The Sun’s Joe Brophy, Leeds United are going to upset both Manchester City and Manchester United in landing Argentine playmaker Thiago Almada who is said by TyC Sports to want to be coached by Marcelo Bielsa.

With Pablo Hernandez likely to be used sparingly in next season’s Premier League, the Whites are going to need to rely on a magic spark from elsewhere. Almada certainly has that spark and has been referred to as the next up-and-coming jewel of Argentine football – the ‘next Messi’ by some.

However, Leeds United are said to be extremely interested in landing the impressive youngster and are said, by The Express, to be “preparing a bid” and “planning an approach” for the talented midfielder. The Express’ Jamie Anderson continues by saying that promoted Leeds have “an offer in the making” for the Velez Sarsfield starlet and it isn’t difficult to see why that might be.

Since making his breakthrough for Argentine side Velez Sarsfield, Almada has made 46 appearances. He’s scored 9 goals and provided 4 assists and this total includes 4 goals and an assist in 22 Superliga games this season.

Yet, what is adding an extra dash of spice to the interest coming from England is something that has come from Almada himself. According to a report from TyC Sports, Almada himself has heard of the rumours linking him to the Whites, these being passed to him by friends.

YouTube: Thiago Almada 2020 – Skills & Goals

What is of interest in this is that TyC Sports write that Almada “acknowledged that he would like to be coached by El Loco (Bielsa).” Talking of the football played by Leeds, Almada said “I saw some Leeds plays that appeared to me and I saw something similar to what we did in Velez with [Gabriel] Heinze.”

This might put Leeds United in the driving seat when it comes to landing the 19-year-old Argentinian who is believed to have a release clause in his contract that is around £19m. The Sun’s Brophy said that “both Manchester clubs were hoping to negotiate a smaller fee” but Almada expressing a desire to be coached by Marcelo Bielsa might tip things in the Whites favour.

