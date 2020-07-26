Sunderland are interested in re-signing striker Danny Graham, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Sunderland. In meantime Parkinson is hoping to keep O’Nien on a new deal and taking an interest in Danny Graham. (@reluctantnicko)

The experienced forward has been released by Blackburn Rovers and is weighing up his next move as a free agent.

Graham, who is 34 years old, played for Sunderland from 2013 to 2016 and scored once in 42 appearances for the Black Cats. He was also loaned out to Hull City, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Blackburn during his time at the Stadium of Light.

The Gateshead-born striker has been on the books at Ewood Park for the past four years and has been a decent servant to Rovers. He scored 50 goals for the Lancashire side since his permanent move there in 2016 and helped them gain promotion from League One two years ago.

Graham started his career with spells at Middlesbrough and Carlisle United before moving to Watford in 2009. He was prolific for the Hornets and scored 41 goals in 98 games to earn a move to the Premier League with Swansea City in 2011.

He then spent two years in Wales, bagging a combined 21 goals, before Sunderland signed him.

His first spell in the North-East didn’t work out for him but Graham has since impressed for Blackburn. Would the Black Cats hand him a second chance at the Stadium of Light?

Should Sunderland target Graham?