Danny Loader is in ‘advanced’ talks over a move to FC Porto, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster has also been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Swansea City over recent months, as per The72, but could now be set for a move to Portugal.

Loader, who is 19 years old, has left Reading on a free transfer after his contract with the Championship outfit expired in June.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and losing him for nothing is a blow for Mark Bowen’s side.

Loader started out in the academy at Wycombe Wanderers but switched to local side Reading in 2012 and rose up through the youth ranks with the Royals.

The Berkshire-born forward made his first-team debut at the tender age of 16 in a League Cup tie against Millwall in August 2017.

Loader went onto make 22 appearances in all competitions in the 2018/19 season, followed by 13 this past term and scored a combined two goals.

Wolves tried to sign him in January but later pulled out of a move meaning he stayed at Reading until his deal expired last month.

Loader has racked up plenty of experience in the Championship and has not even turned 20 yet.

Porto are now set to swoop in ahead of English clubs and lure him to Portugal. He is a player to keep an eye on over the coming years and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in Europe.



Would Loader be a good signing for Porto?