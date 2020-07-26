According to reports from Belgium, including Voetbal Krant and Voetbal Belgie, Leeds United have entered an interest in KAA Gent’s exciting Canadian-American midfield phenom Jonathan David.

New York-born David has been at Belgian side Gent since moving on a free transfer to their reserve side in late-January 2018. He was promoted to Gent’s first-team set up that July.

His first season in Belgium, the 2018/19 campaign, saw the then 19-year-old score 14 goals across all competitions, 12 of these coming in the Jupiler Pro League. For a first campaign in foreign football, that is a remarkable return.

That initial haul was bettered last season in a league that was halted early due to the Covid-19 lockdown. In layman’s terms, David smashed it and his 2019/20 returns made the previous season’s output look tame in comparison.

In 40 games for the Belgian side, David had 23 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. An astonishing 18 of these goals and 8 of these assists came in the league – a further 5 goals and 2 assists coming in the Europa League competition.

YouTube: All Teams Want Jonathan David – 2020ᴴᴰ

WIth Pablo Hernadez likely to be used sparingly in the Premier League, thoughts are turning towards the 35-year-old’s successor. According to Gent chairman Ivan De Witte, per Voetbal Krant, Leeds United have a concrete interest in the youngster.

Commenting on failed interest from French side Lille, De Witte said: “The contacts [with Lille] came to a halt this week, but other clubs are actually interested. With much better proposals even. Including Leeds.”

Lille’s bid was said by Voetbal Belgie to be in the region of €20-25m/£18.2/£22.7m but this was a bid rubbished by Gent’s heirarchy. Indeed, Voetbal Belgie write that Gent are holding out for a higher figure, an eye-watering starting fee of €30m/£27.3m.

