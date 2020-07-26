Aiden O’Brien has a few clubs interested in him after his release by Millwall, as per a report by the South London Press.

The Republic of Ireland international has also hinted at moving abroad.

O’Brien, who is 26 years old, has spent his whole career to date at Millwall and made 226 appearances for the Lions in all competitions, chipping in with 44 goals.

The forward also had loan spells away at Staines Town, Hayes and Yeading United, Crawley Town, Aldershot Town and Torquay United in his early career at the Den.

O’Brien is now weighing up his options as a free agent and is a decent option for clubs needing attacking reinforcements.

He has said, as per the South London Press: “It’s about finding the right team. I’m only 26 – don’t forget that. I’m not even at the peak of my career yet. I believe the team that gets me it is going to be a really good bit of business because I’m still hungry and want to prove myself by scoring loads more goals in a professional league and still hopefully get another shot at it with Ireland.”

“I’m not really fixed on that kind of stuff, because I could end up being abroad,” he said. “There’s a few options that pop up and you think ‘I hadn’t thought about that – it might be good’.

He added: “Myself and my agent have got a few clubs interested, luckily, and it’s progressing nicely going back and forth with them to try and get it sorted.”

O’Brien helped Millwall gain promotion from League One in 2017 and then since establish themselves as a Championship side. His departure is sad for Gary Rowett’s side but he will be looking forward to the next chapter.

Would you take O'Brien at your club?