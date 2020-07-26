According to The Scottish Sun’s Robert Thomson, Celtic are in talks with Peterborough United over Ivan Toney, the Posh’s electric striker.

Toney is the latest of a line of Peterborough strikers to be snapped up at a bargain price and then sold on for a high value. He joins the likes of Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and Jack Marriott on this particular assembly line.

He’s a player who has been open about his desire to leave Peterborough and take his footballing skills to a higher level of competition. He is thought to be on the radar of Premier League promotion hopefuls Brentford, with the London club said to have had a bid accepted.

He scored 26 goals for The Posh last season and is still under contract at the club. However, being the realists that they are, Peterborough doesn’t see him being there next season. Toney has already said that he would like to play at a higher level and, per the Peterborough Telegraph, owner Darragh MacAnthony says that there has been interest in him from sides higher up the football ladder. Speaking of this interest, MacAnthony added:

“A Premier League club and a Championship club have been in touch about Ivan. I know what they are up to. They are trying to steal a march on the other nine clubs who will be in for him.”

One of those clubs seems to be Scottish champions Celtic, a side gunning for their 10th SPL title in a row next season. The Scottish Sun’s Thomson writes that Peterborough have already had an offer accepted but Peterborough supremo Barry Fry kept the Hoops informed of proceedings.

Thomson writes that this “has brought the Bhoys back to the negotiating table” and has reignited a hope that they can add another hotshot striker to their already talented frontline attack.

