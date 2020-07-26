After his turnaround of Leeds United in just two seasons, Marcelo Bielsa is wanted on a bigger stage, by a bigger player according to The Sun’s Duncan Wright.

Bielsa arrived at Leeds United ahead of their 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship campaign. The previous season had seen a sprightly Leeds United sprint out of the blocks to an early-season lead, only to fall back and end the season limping over the line to a mediocre, 13th-placed finish.

Bielsa’s appointment had an immediate effect. His first season saw a turnaround where they were favourites for promotion at one stage before falling away to end in the playoffs. They lost out in a pulsating game at Elland Road, Derby County winning by a 4-3 aggregate.

This season, Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear said that the Whites weren’t ‘dicking around’ with the playoffs and that proved to be the case. Bielsa managed to squeeze even more out of players who he felt had given their all the previous season. 2019/20, Leeds United’s centenary season, saw the Whites promoted as champions on 93 points.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by world legend and global superstar Lionel Messi. The Sun’s Wright says that the influential Argentinian has insisted that Bielsa is the man to cure all Barcelona’s ills with Wright adding that Messi believes, “Bielsa’s approach to the game is one Messi feels would work well at Barcelona.”

A Barcelona move for Bielsa would give Leeds United a massive headache as the luminary coach is out of contract in less than a week. Wright does stress that, “No contact has been made by the Spanish club with the manager’s representatives but the threat of a move will set alarm bells ringing at Elland Road.”

As it stands, Leeds United have taken a somewhat laissez-faire approach to tying up Bielsa to a new deal. That approach may need to be re-evaluated.

Should Leeds United look to tie down a new deal for Marcelo Bielsa as a priority?