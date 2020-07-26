With the new season now set for a September start, the teams looking to spend are going to have to move quickly to bring in their desired targets, and no one will be busier than Norwich City.

The Norfolk-based club are not under pressure to sell, however, holding their golden generation together will be almost impossible, with strong rumours surrounding a wantaway Teemu Pukki, Dutch master beginning a renaissance Tim Krul. There are also issues and doubts over Emi Buendia coupled with the undeniably talented quartet of Godfrey, Lewis, Aarons and the talented but poor-haircut-selecting Cantwell’ Norwich will have some big holes to patch.

Most football fans could name a host of players they would like to see don their club’s shirt, but here we have three players who will probably be on the move in the summer, and could easily fill some of those voids.

Kieffer Moore, 27, Wigan.

Now initially you are probably saying “What?” Or “He played for Ipswich” but bear with me. Moore has scored 44 goals in 109 appearances since leaving Norwich’s rivals, these goals shared between Rotherham, Barnsley and Wigan. The gargantuan striker has really found his feet in recent seasons and could easily create a legacy at Carrow Road if the locals can get past his previous employment.

Matty Cash, 22, Nottingham Forest.

Having almost moved to Italy in January, with strong rumours linking the Slough-born utility defender to AC Milan amongst others, Cash is likely to leave Forest this year, with the Red half of Nottingham slipping out of the play-offs in the last few kicks of the regular season. Cash can operate comfortably in defensive roles or even on the right-side of midfield, If Cash does fit the bill for Norwich, moving fast would be advisable, with Premier League clubs already testing the resolve of the ‘Trees’. However, Norwich signed Coventry’s Sam McCullum in January, a hefty investment in Cash may not be a priority.

Duane Holmes, 25, Derby County.

If nothing else, sign him for his middle name! Duane Octavius Holmes should be a villain in a Marvel comic but, instead, he is an American midfielder. His industrious style could help build a solid engine room for Norwich. Although relatively new to Championship football, Holmes scored four times from 55 appearances for Derby, having signed from Scunthorpe in 2018. With popular Norwich Norwegian, Alex Tettey, slipping toward periphery at the Canaries, Holmes could be the addition that Webber recommends to Farke, when the question is asked.

