Leeds United are a side restructuring for the Premier League; Helder Costa and Illan Meslier have already signed and Jack Harrison has been confirmed by Victor Orta as coming back to the Whites on a third season-long loan deal. However, as Phil Hay points out on his latest podcast, extending the purchase option is going to cost Leeds more.

👨‍🎓 Víctor Orta, director deportivo del @LUFC, en @Marcador 🗣️ “Todavía tengo esa pasión de fan, de vivir el fútbol” 🗣️ “¿Prolongar la cesión de Jack Harrison? No puedo decir nada, bueno va, os doy la exclusiva” 💪 #ElDeporteEsNuestrohttps://t.co/cMrH5mzVLG — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 18, 2020

In the above interview, Orta confirms that United will be taking up an option to keep the Manchester City youngster at Elland Road for a third run. He told the interviewer so saying: “Prolong the loan of Jack Harrison? I can’t say anything. Well, OK, I’ll give you the exclusive.”

The decision to bring back Harrison for a third loan deal at Elland Road has meant that a restructured agreement has needed to be drawn up to account for this. The need to restructure comes on the back of what was expected to be a £8m purchase that would have been payable to Manchester City.

Speaking on his podcast, Hay laid this scenario out very plainly. Focusing on this point, The Athletic writer said:

“If they take him on permanently next summer, which I expect them to, they will have to pay slightly more. You’d be looking at £10m rather than £8m, and it suits everybody to do that.”

However, it is a loan deal that brings the 23-year-old back to Elland Road, initially. Harrison will be returning to a club where he had a successful campaign last time out. He featured in all 46 games this season and started 45 of these, only appearing as a substitute in the penultimate game against Derby County.

Those games saw him score 6 goals and provide 8 assists. He also impressed through his pillow-like first touch and direct running style that had defenders on their heels as he drove at them. It is these characteristics that will help to guarantee a warm welcome from Leeds United fans – even if it ends up costing the club £2m more.

Should Leeds United have just bought Jack Harrison outright?