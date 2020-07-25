Leeds United are a side restructuring for the Premier League; Helder Costa and Illan Meslier have already signed and Jack Harrison has been confirmed by Victor Orta as coming back to the Whites on a third season-long loan deal. However, as Phil Hay points out on his latest podcast, extending the purchase option is going to cost Leeds more.

In the above interview, Orta confirms that United will be taking up an option to keep the Manchester City youngster at Elland Road for a third run. He told the interviewer so saying: “Prolong the loan of Jack Harrison? I can’t say anything. Well, OK, I’ll give you the exclusive.”

The decision to bring back Harrison for a third loan deal at Elland Road has meant that a restructured agreement has needed to be drawn up to account for this. The need to restructure comes on the back of what was expected to be a £8m purchase that would have been payable to Manchester City.

Speaking on his podcast, Hay laid this scenario out very plainly. Focusing on this point, The Athletic writer said:

If they take him on permanently next summer, which I expect them to, they will have to pay slightly more. You’d be looking at £10m rather than £8m, and it suits everybody to do that.”

However, it is a loan deal that brings the 23-year-old back to Elland Road, initially. Harrison will be returning to a club where he had a successful campaign last time out. He featured in all 46 games this season and started 45 of these, only appearing as a substitute in the penultimate game against Derby County.

Those games saw him score 6 goals and provide 8 assists. He also impressed through his pillow-like first touch and direct running style that had defenders on their heels as he drove at them. It is these characteristics that will help to guarantee a warm welcome from Leeds United fans – even if it ends up costing the club £2m more.

