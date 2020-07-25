Harrogate Town are just 90 minutes away from gracing the English Football League after beating Boreham Wood 1-0 at The CNG Stadium in their National League play-off semi-final this afternoon.

Simon Weaver’s side will face either Notts County or Barnet under the famous arch next Sunday afternoon for the right to play in Sky Bet League Two next season.

The first half was all about Harrogate Town. Weaver’s side asked lots of questions of the Boreham Wood defence but they were unable to find a way beyond visiting keeper Nathan Ashmore.

Boreham Wood’s number 17 was called into action on several occasions throughout the first 45 minutes. After a Matt Rhead header had stumped the post at the other end, Ashmore was in top form as he palmed Jack Muldoon and Lloyd Kerry’s dangerous efforts wide before showing great agility to tip Aaron Martin’s shot on the turn to safety.

Boreham Wood weathered the storm and almost went into the break ahead but Tyrone Marsh’s looping effort landed on top of the Harrogate Town net as the first period ended goalless.

The visitors went closer to breaking the deadlock four minutes into the second half when Harrogate Town keeper James Belshaw pulled off a superb save to keep Marsh’s low effort out of the net. Rhead then saw his header cleared off the line before Kabongo Tshimanga’s effort was blocked from the rebound. Kane Smith then drilled an effort wide as Boreham Wood cranked up the pressure on the Harrogate Town back-line.

At the other end, a low effort from Muldoon was again pushed wide by Ashmore before Rhead headed Jack Diamond’s powerful strike to safety.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute. A corner kick was drifted in from the right and when Will Smith headed the ball towards goal, Muldoon was there to flick in the opener for Harrogate Town.

Substitute Jon Stead then curled a shot just wide of the far post as the home side looked to put the tie to bed before Justin Shaibu drilled a low effort just wide across goal at the other end.

Boreham Wood pushed forward for an equaliser late on in a bid to send the game to penalties. Connor Hall headed a chance over the bar with three Boreham Wood players desperately battling for the same ball. That was as close as the visitors came to levelling matters as Harrogate Town won the tie to set up a Wembley showdown next weekend.