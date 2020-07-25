Speaking to the club’s official website, Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich said he “can’t describe how happy he is” after the Whites sealed a place in the Premier League as Championship champions.

Leeds United sealed promotion to the Premier League a little over a week ago, securing a return to the top flight after a 16-year absence.

The Whites won the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa’s management, with midfielder Mateusz Klich ever-present in midfield. The Polish playmaker missed only one league game and now, he has spoken out on the club’s promotion.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Klich said that he is proud of each and every one of his teammates and colleagues. He said that he was struggling to put into words just how happy he is, saying:

“I’m very proud of everyone and I can’t really describe how happy I am. Every one of us has improved as players and as human beings as well.

“We are a very good team and we have had such a good season. The celebrations will begin now we’ve finished the season and we can celebrate now.”

Klich was barely involved at Leeds United prior to Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival and has been a fixture in the starting 11 ever since. In 45 games last season, Klich scored five goals and provided five assists in the Championship.

He has been one of Bielsa’s star players since 2018 and will now turn his attention to preparing for next season with his Leeds teammates.

Now, with Premier League football beckoning, Klich will be hoping to maintain his place in Bielsa’s side and prove himself in the top flight.

