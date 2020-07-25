Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, striker Danny Graham has admitted that it is the right time to leave Blackburn Rovers after his release was confirmed earlier this week.

Earlier this week, Blackburn Rovers confirmed that fan favourite Danny Graham has been released upon the expiry of his contract. The striker’s deal came to an end upon the climax of the Championship season and Rovers opted against extending his stay.

Graham’s departure brings an end to his four years at Ewood Park and now, he will go on the lookout for a new club. The striker will be available for nothing, so it awaits to be seen who looks to bring him in on a free transfer.

Upon the announcement, Graham spoke to the Lancashire Telegraph about his departure. The 34-year-old admits it is emotional bidding farewell to Blackburn Rovers but looks back on his time with the club very fondly. He said:

“I want to say thank you for taking a gamble on me when my career was at a low point.

“I didn’t know where my football career was going at that point, and to come to Blackburn and find a home and do so well and have a special bond with all the players and staff and fans, has been beyond my wildest dreams.

“The time is right for me to move on and the club to push on in what hopefully will be a return to the Premier League.

“It’s emotional. It’s been a great time. I had a conversation with the gaffer and he told me where he was going with the football club and I’m fine with that. It was nice to have a chat and talk about the time we have had together and look back with fond memories.



“That’s the most important thing. This club is moving forward and it doesn’t stand still for any player, so the time was always going to come and it feels as though it’s the right time now.”

Graham is a vastly experienced striker and proved to be an important arrival at Ewood Park. The former Sunderland man netted 57 goals and laid on 24 assists in his 191 appearances for the club. He has played more of a bit-part role for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, with 19 of his 30 Championship appearances coming off the bench.

