Cheltenham Town are beating Gillingham to the signing of Bristol Rovers’ Liam Sercombe according to a report from Bristol Live.

Sercombe is a veteran of the lower parts of the EFL. He came through the Exeter City academy and would make over 200 appearances for the Grecians before moving onto Oxford United. He would also be a popular player there before heading back to the West Country to sign for Bristol Rovers in 2017. After making 100 appearances for the club, Rovers have decided to release the 30-year-old midfielder at the end of his contract. It was later revealed the Gasheads are looking to bring in a younger replacement.

This means that an experienced and reliable midfielder is a free agent and could be a great signing for many teams. But surprisingly, it looks like Sercombe might be heading to Sky Bet League Two. Even though Gillingham are interested in signing him, it appears that Cheltenham Town are more likely to sign him.

Cheltenham came close to promotion this season but ended up losing to Northampton Town in the League Two play-offs. Now they want to make a team that will go to the next step and finally achieve promotion to Sky Bet League One.

There is no known or reported reason for why Sercombe is preferring a move to Cheltenham but it may be due to his home life. He and his family are settled in Bristol and a move to Cheltenham means no long commute like a move to Gillingham, which is on the opposite of London, would mean.

