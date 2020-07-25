Reading have confirmed on their official club website that Middlesbrough and Birmingham City linked Chris Gunter has been released.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, defender Chris Gunter has been attracting Championship interest. Middlesbrough and Birmingham City have been linked with the Welshman and now, an update on his future has emerged.

Gunter is now a free agent after it was announced that Reading will not be renewing his contract. The 31-year-old leaves Reading after eight years and will now go on the lookout for a new club as a free agent.

Upon the announcement, Reading moved to say goodbye and wish the best luck to Gunter and fellow departing stalwarts Garath McCleary and Jordan Obita. The statement read:

“Model professionals throughout their careers at Madejski Stadium, we would like to sincerely thank them for their hard work and dedication to the club, whilst wishing them the very best of luck in their future careers.”

With Reading, Gunter played in a hefty 314 games across all competition in his eight years at the Madejski Stadium. He joined from Nottingham Forest in 2012 and scored five goals in his time with the Royals, also laying on 17 assists from right-back.

With Gunter’s departure being confirmed, it will be interesting to see if the previously linked Birmingham City and Middlesbrough look to swoop in with an offer ahead of next season.

Would you like your club to sign Gunter this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Reading news, another one of the club’s experienced players has been released – details here.

Would you take Gunter at your club?