Birmingham City are set to make Dinamo Zagreb’s Lovro Majer their first signing of the summer according to a report from Croatian publication Sportske.

The Blues have had another miserable season and weren’t far from being relegated from the Sky Bet Championship. With Pep Clotet departing from the club before the end of the season, they will have a new head coach for next season as they look to push up the table.

But even though there is no new manager yet, they are already working in the transfer market and are not far from making their first signing of the summer. They are once again looking to the Balkans and are set to complete the signing of Majer from Dinamo Zagreb.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has been capped once by World Cup finalists Croatia, started his professional career with Lokomotiva before moving to their local rivals Dinamo Zagreb. Over his two years at the club, he has made 26 league appearances and has scored twice. He played with Ivan Sunjic who made the move to Birmingham last season and that may play a part in him making the move to the Second City.

This report states that Birmingham are likely to bring Majer in on a loan deal though a permanent move is not out of the question. It is worth mentioning that back in January when Rangers were interested in signing Majer, a journalist stated that it would cost £6m to sign him. This may be why Birmingham want a loan deal rather than a permanent move.

Do you think Birmingham City should sign Lovro Majer?