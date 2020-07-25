English Football League fans would like to see a new face in Sky Bet League Two next season according to the results of an exclusive Twitter poll ran by The72 this morning.

Fans were asked which of the four clubs competing in The National League play-offs would they most like to see win promotion to the promised land and the poll was won by Harrogate Town by some distance.

The Sulphurites have never played in the English Football League in their entire 106-year history but Simon Weaver’s side are now just two games away from joining the elite as they prepare to contest their play-off semi-final with Boreham Wood at The CNG Stadium this afternoon.

Town’s opponents Boreham Wood have never played in the English Football League themselves but they were just 90 minutes away from promotion two years ago before falling to a 2-1 loss to Tranmere Rovers in The National League play-off final at Wembley.

The winners of this afternoon’s tie will face former English Football League opposition in next weekend’s play-off final. The other semi-final tie sees Notts County, who are playing outside of the top four divisions for the first time in their history, take on Barnet, a club with 21 years of English Football League experience.

In our exclusive Twitter poll, 47.4% of fans voted in favour of a Harrogate Town promotion while Notts County were the next most-preferred club with 36.4% of the votes. Just 8.6% hope for Barnet’s return to Sky Bet League Two while 7.6% would like to see Boreham Wood promoted.

POLL: Which #NationalLeague club would you like to see in the #EFL next season? — The72: EFL News (@FBL72) July 25, 2020

The National League’s play-off winners will join Barrow AFC in the English Football League. Those clubs replace relegated Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage and Bury who were expelled from the English Football League last year.