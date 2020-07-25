Colchester United continue their search for a new manager to lead them into next season. Here is an updated five candidates for their vacant position-

Steve Ball- He was John McGreal’s assistant and is now the frontrunner for the full-time job. The 50-year-old knows the club inside out having also played for the League Two side before becoming a coach with them.

Wayne Brown- The ex-Ipswich Town and Hull City centre-back has been linked with a return to the U’s. He is currently the manager of non-league side Maldon and Tiptree and has been for the past two years. He played for Colchester before managing their youth sides a few years ago.

Sol Campbell- He is an option for Colchester as they consider their next boss. The former Arsenal and England defender parted company with Southend United at the end of the past campaign. He has previously managed in the fourth tier at Macclesfield Town and kept the Cheshire side up in 2019 against the odds.

Michael Jolley- The 43-year-old will be weighing up his next move. He was sacked by Grimsby Town in November last year despite the club being in the Play-Offs. Jolley, who has previously managed Burnley Under-23’s and Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna, will be waiting for another opportunity in the Football League.

Paul Tisdale- The former MK Dons and Exeter City boss is another option for Colchester. He knows League Two inside out and will be in the running for many managerial options before he finds the right club.



Will Colchester mount another promotion push next season?