Southend United remain in the hunt for a new manager for next season. Here is an updated five candidates for their vacant position-

John McGreal- He is available after parting company with Colchester United at the end of the last campaign. The 48-year-old spent four years with the U’s and guided them to the Play-Offs last term so has bags of experience of managing in League Two.

Craig Fagan- The ex-Hull City and Derby County forward is currently Southend’s Under-23’s boss and has been linked with their first-team job. Could they hand him his first managerial role this summer?

Kevin Maher- He knows Southend inside out having previously played for the club and coached at Roots Hall. He is currently the first-team coach at League One side Bristol Rovers but is another who has been mentioned in regards to the Shrimpers’ job.

Darren Currie- The 45-year-old has been in charge of National League side Barnet for the past two years and has steadied the ship with the Bees. He could emerge on the radar of some Football League clubs in the near future and is an outsider for the Southend position. He played for the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Ipswich Town in his playing days.

Adam Barrett- It is no secret that he is a Southend fan and had two spells as a player for the fourth tier outfit. However, the former centre-back is now the first-team coach in the Championship at Millwall and is unlikely to drop down at the moment.



