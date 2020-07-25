Speaking to BBC’s The Nine (see below), former Liverpool and Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has confirmed he will be leaving Reading this summer.

Charlie Adam back to a Scottish club? "I don't rule anything out, I'm open to anything". Former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder @Charlie26Adam has revealed to #TheNine that he has left his previous club Reading. pic.twitter.com/n6JY15eOzY — The Nine (@BBCScotNine) July 24, 2020

Midfielder Charlie Adam’s contract with Reading comes to an end this summer and now, it has been confirmed that his deal will not be renewed by the Royals.

Adam joined Reading on a free transfer last summer and has now confirmed he will be on the lookout for a new club this summer. He announced his departure on BBC’s The Nine on Friday night.

Speaking about his release, Adam said that his attention now turns to the future, saying he is looking forward to the next few years of his career. He said:

“I’ve just been told in the last hour I won’t be renewing my contract at Reading so it’s something I am digesting at the moment. But we’ll look to the future – I want to keep playing and I am interested to see what’s out there and what happens for next season.

“I don’t rule anything out, I’m open to anything and I’m looking forward to the next few years. I feel fit and am ready to go.”

Adam, 34, has been with Reading since signing on a free transfer last summer. He joined the Royals from Stoke City and since, has scored two goals and laid on four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

A vastly experienced midfielder, Adam has also played for Liverpool, Blackpool and Rangers over the course of his career.

