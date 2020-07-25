Barrow are in the hunt for more signings, as per a report by the North West Evening Mail.

The Bluebirds are preparing for life back in the Football League after a 48-year absence.

They have so far managed to bring defender Tom Beadling, midfielder Mike Jones and striker Luke James to Holker Street. However, they want to bring in some more reinforcements as they gear up for a big season in League Two.

Barrow replaced Ian Evatt, who left for Bolton Wanderers, with ex-Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City midfielder David Dunn and he will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

He has said, as per the North West Evening Mail: “There will be new additions coming in during the next couple of weeks, obviously, but I don’t want to rush. I want to get the right fit, as in I want to get the right players who will fit in here.

“But watch this space because I’m sure there will be a few that will be coming through the door.”

He added: “Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks – certainly before we go back into pre-season – we should have quite a few new additions in the staff as well.”

Barrow have lost midfielder John Rooney to National League side Stockport County. He scored 17 goals for the Cumbrian side to help them gain promotion this past season so his departure leaves a gap to fill.

Their fans should keep an eye on transfer developments over the next couple of weeks with more signings on the way.

Happy with your three signings so far, Barrow fans?