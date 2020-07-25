Bradford City have confirmed the permanent signing of former loan man Callum Cooke, confirming the deal on their official club website.

After spending the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Bradford City, midfielder Callum Cooke has completed a permanent transfer to the club. He makes the move to Valley Parade after departing Peterborough United at the end of his contract.

Cooke has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Bradford City, keeping him at Valley Parade until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement, Cooke moved to speak about the deal. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said it was a “no-brainer” to return to the Bantams. He said:

“I just knew, when my loan finished here last season, that I wanted to come back. I got straight on the phone to my agent and told him this was the club I wanted to be at.

“It was a no-brainer for me and I am delighted to have got it sorted. Playing for this club, the minimum is to give 100% and I just cannot wait to get going here again.

“I feel, from a footballing perspective, I have a lot more developing to do and playing here under the gaffer and Kenny (Black) will bring that out of me.”

In his loan spell with Bradford, former Middlesbrough youngster Cooke played in 27 games across all competitions. In the process, he laid on one assist, impressing in midfield.

