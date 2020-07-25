Mateusz Bogusz, in an interview with Polish journalist Radoslaw Przybysz, confirms that he is due to sign a new deal with Leeds United. This would make him signing no.3 at Elland Road this summer after Helder Costa and Illan Meslier. However, what happened to Jack Harrison and his signature on the dotted line?

Harrison’s return to Elland Road, for a third season on loan with the Whites, was ‘announced’ by Director of Football Victor Orta in an interview with Radio Marca, part of Spain’s huge sport’s daily media portal.

In this interview, Orta confirms that United will be taking up an option to keep the Manchester City youngster at Elland Road for a third run. He told the interviewer so saying: “Prolong the loan of Jack Harrison? I can’t say anything. Well, OK, I’ll give you the exclusive.”

Stoke-on-Trent born Harrison has really flourished under coaching maestro Marcelo Bielsa and it was a bit of a surprise that he came back on loan. There was a real feeling that Leeds were going to splash the cash and bring him in on a permanent, £10m deal.

However, it is a loan deal that brings the 23-year-old back to Elland Road with a restructured agreement to sign him up next summer on a permanent deal. He featured in all 46 games this season and started 45 of these, only appearing as a substitute in the penultimate game against Derby County.

Away from this, his direct running and eye for a goal has seen him notch up 6 goals and provide 8 assists. His energetic style has been evident in helping drive Leeds United forward and turning opposing defenders on their heels.

Whilst it will be welcome news that highly-rated teen starlet Mateusz Bogusz has signed a loner deal at Elland Road, fans will be right to ask one question – where is the Jack Harrison announcement?

Jack Harrion on loan or a permanent deal - what should Leeds United have done?