When he first arrived at Elland Road, Laurens De Bock didn’t look that bad. He was a £1.5m signing from Club Brugge in early January 2018. However, those initial first glances were deceiving and he was out-of-favour at Elland Road before that first half-season as a Leeds player was through. He’s leaving the club on loan again this season and he couldn’t be happier.

He’s still got two years left on a lengthy deal with the Whites, his current deal not expiring until the summer of 2022. The long and the short of it is that he’ll not be getting an extension offered nor will he play again for the West Yorkshire club.

This season has seen him out on loan, yet again. First, he was at Sunderland in League One and then at ADO Den Haag in Holland’s Eredivisie division. The season before, the 2018/1 campaign, De Bock was back in his homeland and playing in the Belgian Jupiler League with KV Oostende. He is also out on loan next season with Dutch side Zulte Waregem already confirming to have landed him.

Now, per Belgian source Nieuws Blad, De Bok says that he is more than happy to be leaving Leeds United and heading to Belgium once more. Speaking about this, De Bock said:

“I really wanted to return to Belgium and when Essevee knocked on the door, I didn’t hesitate for a moment.”

His career, from a Leeds United viewpoint, is done and De Bock does reflect on his time in English football, Leeds included. On this he noted:

“It was not an easy time. I was often abroad and that turned out not to be my thing. I ended up with clubs at Leeds and Sunderland where the situation was not always stable at the time.”

A good season out on loan and back in Belgium could be beneficial for both De Bock and Leeds United. It would give him a chance to find his footballing feet whilst, at the same time, allowing the Whites to potentially recoup a part of the £1.5m fee they paid for him.

Is that it for Laurens De Bock? Is his Leed United career done with?