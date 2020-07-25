Swindon Town will be eager to bolster their squad ahead of their return to League One next season.

The Robins have suffered a couple of blows since winning promotion from League Two, with last season’s top scorer Eoin Doyle going to Bolton Wanderers and then they missed out on signing Jerry Yates on a permanent basis to Blackpool.

Richie Wellens’ side need to give themselves a boost and should move to sign Kyle Bennett from Bristol Rovers.

Bennett, who is 29 years old, spent time on loan with the Robins during the second-half of the last campaign and scored four goals in 15 games.

Bringing him to the County Ground on a permanent deal would be a shrewd piece of business as he has got bags of experience of playing in League One. The experienced winger would add more options and depth to Swindon’s attacking options for next term.

Bennett may also be available to leave Bristol Rovers having fallen out of favour at the Memorial Ground.

The Telford-born wideman started his career at Wolves but never made a senior appearance for the Molinuex side. He left for a year-long spell at Bury before joining Doncaster Rovers in 2011.

Bennett made 136 appearances for Donny and had loan stints at Crawley Town and Bradford City before leaving for Portsmouth five years ago. He helped Pompey win the League Two title under Paul Cook in 2017 but switched to Bristol Rovers a year later.

